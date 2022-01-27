Garigiste-Southern Exposure moving forward with February festival

The 2022 festival is in Solvang on Feb. 25 and 26

–The 8th Southern Exposure Garagiste Festival is returning to Solvang in Feb. 2022. The festival showcases wines of micro-production ‘garagiste’ winemakers. Attendees sample hard-to-find, boutique, micro-production wines, from Santa Barbara County area winemakers, most of whom do not have tasting rooms.

“We are thrilled to return to Solvang after a three-year absence,” Douglas Minnick, co-founder of the festival stated in a recently published press release, “ While the pandemic may have prevented us from gathering, it did not prevent these extraordinary winemakers from crafting their fantastic wines, and we cannot wait to showcase them next month in-person to our very appreciative and enthusiastic attendees.”

This year’s Garagiste Festival ‘Southern Exposure’ includes its Friday night signature “No Repeats, Rare & Reserve” event, and Saturday’s Grand Tasting, which includes a Silent Auction filled with first-rate wine packages that benefit The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

“Solvang has always been a very welcoming place for our attendees, and the stunningly beautiful surrounding area is fertile ground for some of the Central Coast’s most exciting winemakers,” says Minnick. “The atmosphere at Southern Exposure is always lively, fun, and relaxed — true to our no-snobs allowed tradition, and the perfect way to make new wine discoveries, all while taking the time to fully savor and appreciate these fabulous wines.”

Meet, greet, and talk with the winemakers at each station while sampling small production wines of the Santa Ynez Valley and Central Coast.

The 30+ winemakers scheduled to pour at the Garagiste Festival Southern Exposure include:

Ann Albert Wines, Bolt To Wines, Camins 2 Dreams*, Cavaletti Vineyards, Crazy Woman Cellars*, Dana V. Wines, Demeter Family Cellars, Diablo Paso, DreamCote Wines, Dusty Nabor Wines, El Lugar Wines, Entourage Wines, Familia Hicks, Imagine Wines, Kendric Vineyards, Lions Peak Winery, Marin’s Vineyard, MCV Wines, Montemar Winery, Purple Dragon Cellars, Quench & Temper, RF Fine Wines, Seagrape Wine Co,, Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Silver Wines, Steinbeck Vineyards, Sweetzer Cellars, and Sycamore Ranch Winery.

*New to the festival.

In order to provide a safer environment, space has been increased and tickets will be limited. Tickets are available for purchase now at: https://www.my805tix.com/e/garagiste-solvang

Note about COVID-19 safety:

The Garagiste Festival has adapted its protocols to foster a safe environment that will not detract from the festival’s signature attendee camaraderie and one-on-one interaction with the winemakers. This includes using more space and greater table distancing, as well as adherence to the current county mandates.

For further information on The Garagiste Festival, visit http://www.garagistefestival.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related