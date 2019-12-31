Gas leak reported at Paso Robles mobile home park

–On Tuesday afternoon, the Paso Robles Fire Department responded to 3141 Spring Street for a reported gas leak. Paso Robles Battalion Chief Scott Hallett said that the leak was caused by malfunctioning equipment in one of the units in the complex. Hallett says that the gas to the entire complex has been turned off until the gas company is able to respond to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

Photo and report by Antony Reed

