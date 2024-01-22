Gas prices near $4 in SLO county, state
Top 10 cheapest gas prices in SLO County are in North County as of Monday
– In San Luis Obispo County, the average price for a gallon of gas decreased by 20 cents over the past week, reaching $4.78, according to AAA figures. California’s average gas price dropped to $4.50 during the same period. Nationally, gas prices saw a one-cent decrease, currently settling at $3.07 per gallon.
For those seeking the lowest gas prices in SLO County, GasBuddy data reveals the following top 10 lowest priced gas stations:
- Spirit Paso Robles, 1637 Spring St. – $4.09
- San Paso Truck Stop, 81 Wellsona – $4.09
- Sinclair Paso Robles, 2120 Heritage Loop Rd. – $4.09
- Fastrip Fuel Paso Robles, 710 Creston Rd. – $4.15
- One Stop Food Paso Robles, 703 Spring St. – $4.15
- VP Racing Fuels Paso Robles, 1441 Spring St, – $4.19
- 76 Templeton, 390 Main St. – $4.19
- Valero Paso Robles, 2340 Spring St. – $4.19
- ARCO Paso Robles, 195 Niblick Rd. – $4.25
- Speedway Express Paso Robles, 1244 24th St. – $4.25