Gas prices near $4 in SLO county, state 

Posted: 7:16 am, January 22, 2024 by News Staff
Gas prices drop in SLO county, state

Map image from AAA.

Top 10 cheapest gas prices in SLO County are in North County as of Monday

– In San Luis Obispo County, the average price for a gallon of gas decreased by 20 cents over the past week, reaching $4.78, according to AAA figures. California’s average gas price dropped to $4.50 during the same period. Nationally, gas prices saw a one-cent decrease, currently settling at $3.07 per gallon.

For those seeking the lowest gas prices in SLO County, GasBuddy data reveals the following top 10 lowest priced gas stations:

  1. Spirit Paso Robles, 1637 Spring St. – $4.09
  2. San Paso Truck Stop, 81 Wellsona – $4.09
  3. Sinclair Paso Robles, 2120 Heritage Loop Rd. – $4.09
  4. Fastrip Fuel Paso Robles, 710 Creston Rd. – $4.15
  5. One Stop Food Paso Robles, 703 Spring St. – $4.15
  6. VP Racing Fuels Paso Robles, 1441 Spring St, – $4.19
  7. 76 Templeton, 390 Main St. – $4.19
  8. Valero Paso Robles, 2340 Spring St. – $4.19
  9. ARCO Paso Robles, 195 Niblick Rd. – $4.25
  10. Speedway Express Paso Robles, 1244 24th St. – $4.25

 

Comments

