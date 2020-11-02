General Election underway in San Luis Obispo County

–The General Election is Tuesday, but voting is already underway at Voter Service Centers in the North County. The Voting Centers opened Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s important people look for their local Voting Service Center if they’re going to vote in person, because it may have changed from their regular precinct,” Helen Nunn with the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office said. “You can check online, or call the clerk registrar’s office for the appropriate location.”

The Voting Service Centers include: the Atascadero Lake Pavilion, Atascadero National Guard Armory, Atascadero County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, Heritage Ranch CSD Office, Mid-State Fair Office, Paso Robles Culinary Arts Building, Paso Robles Senior Center, Templeton High School gym.

Voters may also drop off ballots in the North County at libraries in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Shandon, and Creston.

Voting Service Centers are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Election Day), (Note: not all the libraries and drop-off locations are open until 8 p.m., Tuesday night.)

More information is available at the county elections website: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/Elections-and-Voting.aspx

