General Store Paso Robles to reopen following damage to building

Downtown store was closed during plumbing repairs

– After a month-long closure to repair water damage, General Store Paso Robles will reopen its doors to customers this Friday, Feb. 11. The shop is located in the location of the original Paso Robles Mercantile and has spent nearly nine years offering provisions for local pantries and homes to neighbors and visitors alike.

On Jan. 11, co-owner Jillian Waters received a call from the Paso Robles Fire Department that they were responding to a water leak at the store’s address. A pin-sized hole in a pipe above the store eventually caused the collapse of ceiling tiles, and the ensuing water-drenched tables piled high with cookbooks, shopping totes, even chocolate bars.

“The fire department did a remarkable job moving product out of harm’s way. If you check our Instagram, we have security video of their careful response. They took great care of us!” said Waters. “The investigator for the fire department said this happens about once a year due to the hard water in town. Thankfully, we were the only part of the building impacted.”

While closing for a month was not what the team expected during what is normally a behind-the-scenes busy time of year, the owners said it could not have happened at a better time. “If we are going to have a leak, then after the holidays is 100-percent the best time for this to happen,” shared Erin Stuck, co-owner. “And though we were warned it could take months to get flooring and installation scheduled, we were fortunate all around.”

The store will reopen just in time for Valentine’s Day. “There may have been some sampling of Valentine’s treats while we were moving product back in, just a little quality control,” added Joeli Yaguda, the store’s third owner. “In all seriousness, we’ve been overwhelmed with the kindnesses of our customers and neighbors who left everything from encouraging post-its on the windows, offers to help move us back in via Instagram, and gift cards for lunch (Ziggy’s!). We’re so grateful to be in this town. It’s really special.”

