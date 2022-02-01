Geoff Auslen launches campaign for county supervisor

Local business owner announces run for San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District

– On Monday, Atascadero small business owner and community leader Geoff Auslen launched a campaign for San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District.

“San Luis Obispo County is at a crossroads,” said Auslen. “To our left is a type of destructive, progressive politics that eats away at our rights and liberties, defunds our local law enforcement, and makes it more difficult to find a job, raise a family and start a business. To our right is an inclusive government that respects our rights and celebrates our community’s history, fully-funds and respects our public safety community, and makes it easier to find a head-of-household job, raise a family and start a business.

“I’m running for Supervisor to ensure that our county goes down the right path. As a local small business owner, I am committed to making San Luis Obispo County the best place in California to live, work and raise a family.”

Geoff Auslen is a long-time local business owner of Glenn’s Repair & Rental, community leader, husband, and foster parent. In addition to running his small businesses, Auslen has served on the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as an officer of the Atascadero Elks Club, and as an active member of the Atascadero Kiwanis Club.

What Auslen says was his most rewarding endeavor has been getting Atascadero’s first inclusive children’s playground built. After six years, Auslen and his team of volunteers financed and built the Joy Playground, an inclusive playground where all children – regardless of their disability – can safely play outdoors. As a result, the United Cerebral Palsy of San Luis Obispo awarded Auslen with Citizen of the Year in 2021.

Auslen and his wife, Kate, live in Atascadero with their two rescued German Shepherds, Nellie and Nala.

San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, West Templeton and the City of Atascadero.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related