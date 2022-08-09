George Lopez returning to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– George Lopez, the multi-faceted entertainer with a career that encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television, returns to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage with his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour, on Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets for the Nederlander Concerts presentation are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.

Lopez is currently performing stand-up in arenas across the country on his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour through 2022. His original comedy special We’ll Do It For Half for Netflix premiered globally in the summer of 2020. Lopez is also presently shooting his upcoming NBC comedy, Lopez vs Lopez, featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The sitcom about a blue-collar family is set to premiere this fall. Lopez recently wrapped production for the upcoming DC superhero film Blue Beetle with Susan Sarandon and Raoul Max Trujillo.

Lopez has four HBO specials: The Wall (2017), It’s Not Me, It’s You (2012), Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009), which was nominated for a Best Comedy Album Grammy Award, and America’s Mexican (2007). His acclaimed comedy concert, Why You Crying?, debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third stand-up CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, earning another Grammy nomination. In 2004, he was nominated for his first Grammy in the same category for Team Leader.

On television, Lopez hosted TBS’ inaugural late-night talk show, Lopez Tonight, for two seasons, marking Lopez’s return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television’s groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC.

Lopez’s extensive film credits include Walking with Herb opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell, IFC Films’ modern-day Western No Man’s Land, The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf, El Chicano alongside Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, and Emilio Rivera, the romantic comedy box-office hit Valentine’s Day, The Spy Next Door with Jackie Chan, and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. He starred in and produced the inspirational drama, Spare Parts, based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican American teens who team up to build a robot for a national competition. An icon and advocate for Latino representation, Lopez was the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream, as he struggles to stand for Latinos in a manner true to their realities and aspirations.

Lopez has lent his voice to a string of animated blockbuster films including Gnome Alone, Escape from Planet Earth, as well as the Rio, Smurfs, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Cats & Dogs franchises.

Lopez’s autobiography, Why You Crying?, entered The New York Times Bestseller Top 20 List upon its release in May 2004. The book was co-written by Emmy-winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez published his second memoir in 2013, I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50, in which he shares the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging – as only he can.

In 2005, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities. The following year, Lopez received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

