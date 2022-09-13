Get a free flu shot at pop-up clinic in Atascadero

Flu shots are widely available countywide, including special events on Oct. 4

– Health officials are urging San Luis Obispo County residents to get protected before flu season takes hold locally. They are making it easy with free pop-up flu shot events on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande.

“Nobody wants to be sick with the flu, especially with the added worry of COVID-19 circulating at the same time,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Getting the flu is miserable and inconvenient, and it can be a very serious illness for some people. Getting a flu shot is a quick, simple step you can take to spare yourself from that ordeal. We’re making it as easy as possible with our free clinics on Oct. 4.”

Two clinics will be available, both on October 4 from 3–6 p.m.:

Arroyo Grande—Five Cities Fire Authority, Station 1, 140 Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande

Atascadero—Colony Park Community Center, 5599 Traffic Way in Atascadero

The vaccine will be available at no cost for all attendees aged two and older. There are no requirements related to insurance, income, residency, or immigration status: everyone is welcome. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Flu Mist and high-dose flu vaccine will not be available; adults age 65+ who wish to receive high-dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a public health clinic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic tested our capabilities in this area and I’m proud to say that as a community, we were able to get vaccine in arms as quickly as it arrived in SLO County. Events like this help us practice and refine our process in collaboration with the Medical Reserve Corps and the city fire departments,” said Borenstein.

Getting the flu vaccine is especially important while COVID-19 continues to spread widely in the community. It helps protect against illness and inconvenience and also helps protect local hospital capacity. COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these pop-up events but are widely available at no cost from pharmacies, health care providers, Public Health clinics and mobile clinics countywide.

To schedule an appointment for a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local pharmacy or health care provider or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov. Public Health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

