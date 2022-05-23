Get a taste of Hawaiian culture at the library with ‘Na Mele O Ke Kai’

– Get a taste of Hawaiian culture, music, language, and dance with Na Mele O Ke Kai. This all ages program is coming to the Paso Robles Library Conference Room on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Na Mele o Ke Kai is based out of San Luis Obispo and welcomes all interested individuals who want to experience the language and traditions of Polynesian cultures. Free admission tickets are available 30 minutes prior to the program.

Click here for more information about the program and library events.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

