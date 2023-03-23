Get Away RV and Marine opening a new location in Atascadero

– A message from Get Away RV & Marine –

– Get Away RV & Marine, the popular boat and RV sales and rental business based in Templeton is growing and expanding to a second location at 1200 El Camino Real in Atascadero. The Atascadero location is scheduled to open in early May, including a grand opening celebration with food, drinks, live music, activities for kids and prizes. The official date will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

The second location may not be opening until early May, but Get Away RV & Marine in Templeton is currently offering incredible savings on quality new and used motorhomes, travel trailers, and toy haulers. The company is also a Forest River authorized service center with friendly advisors and highly trained technicians, aiming to provide much shorter turnaround times than other dealerships. Pontoon boats are also arriving just in time for summer lake activities. Check out the inventory page on the Get Away RV and Marine website!

Owner, Craig Hanson, grew up at Nacimiento Lake and has been operating Get Away RV Rentals in Templeton since 2011 as well as Lakelife 805 Boat Rentals. Guests can rent a travel trailer which they can tow themselves or enjoy the extra luxury of having it delivered to their campsite. Pontoons, ready to board and enjoy, are delivered fully fueled to Nacimiento Lake Resort. Don’t have a truck or trailer? Lake Life 805 has you covered with free delivery and launch.

When asked about his upcoming expansion to a new location Craig says; “At Get Away RV & Marine we specialize in helping our customers enjoy hassle-free camping and we are excited to maintain our commitment to helpful customer service and fair pricing at our new location in Atascadero. ”

Craig was one of the first kids to live at Heritage Ranch where his father sold real estate for over 25 years. Craig and his wife, Lisa, recently moved back to Heritage Ranch where they enjoy the 805 lake life.

Starting with just a single RV rental in 2011, Craig and his team have built the business into a successful local company that serves the entire Central Coast and beyond. When the last locally-owned RV dealership was sold in 2020, Hanson took the next logical step and expanded into sales, and now is expanding again, into their second location in Atascadero.

Today, Get Away RV & Marine offers quality RV and marine brands from manufacturers like Forest River, without the high prices found at nearby bigger and more corporate dealerships. As an Authorized Forest River Dealer and service center, the team has served hundreds of happy campers with the quickest turnaround times in the region and transparent, fair pricing.

Thinking about selling your RV? Getaway RV & Marine can help with that, too! Take advantage of a steady stream of buyers who visit both the website and sales location. Getaway RV & Marine qualifies potential buyers and handles the sale from beginning to end, eliminating the hassle and risk of dealing with buyers yourself.

Get Away RV & Marine’s Templeton location is 61 South Main Street and the phone number is (805) 296-3488. The public is encouraged to follow Get Away RV and Marine on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.