Get Away RV & Marine hosting grand opening celebration this weekend

-A message from Get Away RV & Marine-

Business to offer free food, drinks, entertainment, opportunity to view some of the newest industry innovations

– Get Away RV & Marine recently opened a new location in Atascadero and they are inviting the community to join them in the celebration on July 8 and 9. The business plans to offer free food, drinks, and entertainment as well as an opportunity for you to view some of the newest industry innovations and RV manufacturers coming to the Central Coast.

Having recently partnered with Outdoors RV, Get Away RV & Marine is excited to showcase the unique products the Oregon Manufacturer makes in their pristine state-of-the-art facility. During a recent visit to the manufacturer’s facility Craig Hanson, owner of Get Away RV & Marine, was blown away at the quality and passion he found. “These are by far the highest quality RVs I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot of RVs in my time,” said the lifelong North County native.

Have you ever wished a manufacturer would build an RV that was designed for the rugged outdoors versus the industry standard that is designed for the pavement and the the summer months? Outdoors RV is doing exactly that for customers who desire to enjoy the Outdoors, no matter the terrain or weather. With so many similar RVs on the market, this Grand Opening event will give SLO residents an opportunity to check out something truly different!

Get Away RV & Marine also recently signed an agreement with MDCUSA, a manufacturer of Overland Trailers with a cult-like following, to bring their unique product to the Central Coast as well. Called Overland Trailers, these MDC Trailers come with an independent coil spring suspension, shock absorbers, and high-quality off-road tires as well as 300W of solar and two lithium batteries! The all-aluminum, wood-free design ensures these trailers will keep you exploring long into the future! Get Away RV & Marine is hopeful that one of these overland trailers will be available to check out at their grand opening event in July.

In addition to these new and innovative products Get Away RV & Marine has an inventory of over 50 Travel Trailers, 5th Wheels, and Toy Haulers for you to shop; all priced aggressively for the event.

Starting with just a single RV rental in 2011, Craig, his wife Lisa, and their team have built the business into a successful local company that serves the entire Central Coast and beyond with RV sales, rentals, and service.

Thinking about selling your RV? Get Away RV & Marine can help with that, too! Their RV consignment program allows you to take advantage of a steady stream of buyers who visit both their website and sales locations daily. Get Away RV & Marine qualifies potential buyers and handles the sale from beginning to end, eliminating the hassle and risk of dealing with buyers yourself.

The team at Get Away RV and Marine kindly asks the public for their help to get the word out about their upcoming grand opening event by RSVPing to, and sharing the event’s Facebook page and is automatically entering anyone who does so into the running to win a variety of cool prizes like a Yeti cooler, gift cards to their parts department, and more!

Make sure to follow them on Instagram at @getawayrvandmarine for the latest updates and announcements.