Get creative at fall craft party at Paso Robles Centennial Park 

Posted: 6:05 am, August 29, 2023 by News Staff

Event presented by Central Coast Craft Parties

– The Paso Robles Recreation Department is hosting a fall craft party in collaboration with Central Coast Craft Parties. The event is open to anyone aged 12 and above and will take place on Oct. 6, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Centennial Park Acorn Meeting Room.

Participants will create a one-of-a-kind macrame wall hanging using a large dowel rod and a variety of colors of macrame cord and yarn. The wall hanging will be a unique piece to display at home. The $20 registration fee covers the cost of all supplies needed to create the wall hanging. A $3 family member discount is also available.

Click here for more information and to register.

 

