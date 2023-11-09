Gift card tree fundraiser returns Nov. 1-Dec. 20

Proceeds benefit the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association

– The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association has announced its annual holiday fundraiser, ‘The Downtown Gift Card Tree Drawing,’ will return from Nov. 1 through Dec. 20.

Funds raised from the drawing contribute to the association’s mission. This year’s prizes include a two-night stay at a vacation rental near downtown and various $100 gift cards to local establishments such as Odyssey World Cafe, Jayde Boutique, Bijou, and Park Cinemas, among others.

The association, known for organizing events like the Taste of Downtown and the Holiday Light Parade, strives to enhance the historical value and economic vitality of downtown Paso Robles.

The tree will be showcased at The Odyssey World Cafe at 1214 Pine Street, and the winner will be notified on Dec. 21. Tickets, priced at $20 each, can be purchased at Bijou, Jayde Boutique, Kahuna’s Surf Shop, Odyssey World Cafe, Park Cinemas, and online at pasoroblesdowntown.org/.

Share To Social Media