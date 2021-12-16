Gift giving schedule for ‘Holiday Magic’ at Charles Paddock announced

Santa will be at the zoo on Saturday to help welcome visitors and deliver gifts to the animals

– Santa will be at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero on Saturday to help welcome visitors and deliver gifts to the animals during the return of “Holiday Magic.” The zookeepers have stepped in as Santa’s elves to prepare gifts for the animals. The public is invited to come out to join Santa and the staff for some holiday magic at the zoo to enjoy the festivities.

Scheduled gift delivery begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Gifts will be delivered to the animals throughout this timeframe along with activities for the entire family to enjoy throughout the day. This year there will be a special magician, holiday music by Garry Brill and a “Cockroach Holiday Village.” The zoo will be dressed up with holiday decorations, and crowds will love how the animals tear into their gifts from the meerkats to the tiger to the monkeys.

Following is the Holiday Magic gift-giving schedule:

10:30 a.m. – Meerkats

10:50 a.m. – Spider Monkey

11:10 a.m. – Red Pandas

11:30 a.m. – Tiger

11:50 a.m. – Aldabra Tortoise

12:10 a.m. – Binturongs

12:30 a.m. – Fossa

12:50 a.m. – Foxes/ Porcupine

All of the animals made the nice list this year and Santa has become overwhelmed with their wish list; If you are interested in helping Santa with the animal wish list and make sure our critters have an extra special holiday, go to the following link to see the variety of enrichment items the animals enjoy: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1UHOCG7DR5SDP?ref_=wl_share.

The events of the day are included with regular admission. Visit the zoo gift shop for stocking stuffer ideas and remember zoo memberships too, as they make a great holiday gift.

Over 300 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Regular admission is $10 for adults 13 and over, $8 for children 5-12, $5 for children 3-4 and ages 2 and under are free and seniors 65+ are $9. For more information about the zoo, visit charlespaddockzoo.org.

