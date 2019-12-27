‘Gift of Life’ blood drive underway in Paso Robles

–The 33rd Annual Gift of Life Blood Drive is underway in Paso Robles. The Vitalant Blood Mobile is parked in the Wal Mart Shopping Center through Saturday. Donors may stop by between the hours of 11-4 to donate blood.

Each donor will receive a $10 lunch certificate from McLintocks Saloon and a $10 movie pass through Vitalant’s Donor Rewards Store.

The Gift of Life Blood Drive was initiated in the mid-80s by Robert Holley, a manager of McClintock’s Saloon in San Luis Obispo. Holley was a frequent blood donor. He learned from the donor center that each year they experienced a profound shortage during the holidays. Holley partnered with a local radio station to create the Holiday Gift of Life to encourage blood donation to meet a pressing need for blood around the end of the year. Although Robert moved to Bend, Oregon to start his own restaurant, the Gift of Life Blood Drive has continued for more than 30 years.

The mobile blood donation truck will accommodate donors Friday and Saturday from 11-4, and again on Tuesday.

Donors may schedule an appointment by calling 1-805-542-8500 or visiting their website, blood4life.org.

