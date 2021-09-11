Gift to Boys & Girls Club will provide funding for new clubhouse

State-of-the-art new facility to open in the fall of 2022.

–The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has announced the generous donation of $543,000 raised at the Must Charities annual “Purpose” fundraiser, a dinner and auction held on Aug. 11. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast was the primary recipient of funds raised at this event with the focus being to raise the final funds necessary to build the brand-new Tom Maas Clubhouse in Paso Robles.

Must Charities has long understood the value of the Boys & Girls Clubs and chose this organization as their major focus since the mission of both makes for a natural partnership. Must builds a stronger community through an investment-minded approach, making investments that address the most critical needs in the community, from youth mentorship to poverty to hunger.

“I remember the moment I looked around and realized I was witnessing the epitome of what we do at Must Charities: collective giving,” said Executive Director Becky Gray while reflecting on the event. “The simple gesture of raising a paddle has the power to change a life, change a community, and give opportunities to those who would otherwise not have it.”

The Boys & Girls Club was chartered in 1995 in Paso Robles and is currently operating on the Flamson Middle School campus. With the new facility, located at 3301 Oak Street in Paso Robles, the new club will more than double the amount of Paso Robles youth served. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast now operates 13 clubs across two counties. With a 5-year strategic plan in place the clubs will soon grow to over 20 clubs and serve thousands more local youth. Clubs sustained daily operations throughout the COVID pandemic and provided a safe place for learning, healthy food, and supportive mentorship to hundreds of children at risk for isolation, hunger and academic decline during the widespread school closures.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Swirls, Sips and Sunflowers winemaker dinner and auction—a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mid Central Coast—will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center and will be an opportunity to celebrate this amazing milestone in a way that benefits the hard work and commitment to children coming from so many in the Northern San Luis Obispo County communities. There are still some tickets available for the event. Click here for details on the winemaker dinner and auction and to purchase tickets.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is open to all children looking for a safe, high-quality after-school or out-of-school place to learn, have fun, and make friends. Applications for membership, information on scholarships, and other information is available on www.centralcoastkids.org or by calling (805) 922-7163.

