Gilroy resident killed in collision at Cholame ‘Y’

Investigation into the collision is ongoing

– A fatal collision occurred on Tuesday night at the Cholame “Y” on Highway 46, resulting in the death of 31-year-old Jesse Moore of Gilroy.

The incident took place around 7:14 p.m. when Kayleigh Pearson, a 37-year-old resident of Hanford, was driving eastbound on Highway 46 in a Ford Explorer, approaching Highway 41.

Pearson had one passenger, identified as Emma Pearson, 41, also of Hanford, accompanying her in the vehicle. Simultaneously, Moore was driving a Toyota Rav4 westbound on Highway 46, nearing the interchange from the opposite direction.

For reasons yet to be determined, Pearson made a sudden maneuver, turning her Ford SUV directly into the path of Moore’s Toyota, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The speeds of the vehicles involved in the collision remain unknown at this time.

Following the crash, Moore was airlifted to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Pearsons sustained minor injuries in the incident. Neither of them was arrested, and alcohol impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to CHP.

The investigation into the accident is currently ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

