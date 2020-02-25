‘Girl Scout Cookie Weekend’ is Feb. 28–March 1

–Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 28–March 1. The annual occasion honors the “achievements of young entrepreneurs across the United States—Girl Scouts who run successful cookie booth and door-to-door cookie sales as well as market their businesses online using the Digital Cookie platform,” according to the organization.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls can empower themselves as they earn their own money to put toward a range of experiences, some of which are illustrated on this year’s refreshed cookie packaging—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking meaningful action to improve girls’ communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community, giving them hands-on opportunities to hone valuable skills like decision making and business ethics. In fact, nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their interest in entrepreneurship and given them the skills to succeed, according to the organization.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program helped me become a true entrepreneur at a young age—and it taught me how to create my own leadership opportunities,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “I was able to invest my cookie earnings in my first STEM experiences, which put me on the path to becoming a STEM entrepreneur as a career. The cookie program makes an enormous impact for more than 1 million girls every year; by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, consumers are supporting our leaders and innovative entrepreneurs of the future.”

And with one of two lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast is celebrating the Lemonades cookie, savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. Lemonades are a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs, joining classics such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Patties varieties. Lemonades are offered in select council markets.

Another exciting addition to the Girl Scout Cookie Program this year is the Cookie Entrepreneur Family pin collection, which encourages parents and caregivers to support their girls as they develop business skills, make amazing memories, and earn a different pin for their uniform every cookie season. A girl’s family plays a key role in championing her cookie business, and the pin collection enables families to engage in the cookie program together as their girls begin to think like entrepreneurs and take the lead in their cookie businesses.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutsccc.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

To join or volunteer in Santa Cruz, San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara or Ventura County, visit: girlscoutsccc.org.

