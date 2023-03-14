Girl Scouts donate supplies to first baby girl born during National Girl Scout week

National Girl Scout Week is observed annually from March 12 to 18

– National Girl Scout week is being observed this week (March 12-18), and Troop 40507 from Atascadero and Paso Robles celebrated by presenting gifts to the family of the first girl born on March 12 at Twin Cities Community Hospital.

The troop visited the hospital on March 12, which is also the National Girl Scouts’ birthday, to donate three laundry baskets of baby-helpful items, including bibs, blankets, and diapers, to the family of baby girl Spencer Ray, who was born to parents Donald and Maurissa Chesser at 1:02 p.m. on Sunday. Catrina, Cassidy, and Ashlynn from the troop are pictured above presenting the gifts to the family.

Share To Social Media