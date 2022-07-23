Girl Scouts honor volunteers, name ‘Women of Distinction’

Event recognizes Central Coast leaders that advocate for girls at all levels

– Last Saturday, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast celebrated the hundreds of volunteers that are the “glue in the Girl Scouts communities” as well as six “Women of Distinction.” The celebration was held in Ventura. The organization is made up of scouts from Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

At its largest annual celebration, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) honors key individuals who drive lasting change in the Girl Scout organization and beyond. The Women of Distinction and Volunteer Recognition event recognized community leaders that advocate for girls at all levels, create opportunities for young female leaders, act as exemplary role models, and help provide girls the skills to be successful in their professional and personal lives.

The 2022 Women of Distinction award recognizes six women who have made significant contributions in one or more of the key focus areas for Girl Scout success: Healthy Living, Financial Empowerment, S.T.E.M., Leadership, and Community Responsibility. As determined by the Girl Scout Research Institute, girls who have positive influences in these areas are more likely to gain essential skills and find success even beyond their years in Girl Scouts. This year’s honorees are Kristin Escalle, Bette Grace, Sharon Hall, Eileen Murta, Hazel Powell, and La Tanya Wilson. Coming from all walks of life, they are business owners, lifelong Girl Scout volunteers, working professionals, dedicated community leaders, and so much more.

In addition to honoring this year’s Women of Distinction, attendees also celebrated community leaders and volunteers that have left a lasting impact on the council. Volunteers were recognized throughout the event for their contribution to Girl Scouts.

Veronica Vetter received GSCCC’s Girl Scout of the Year Award, which celebrates a high school-level Girl Scout that exemplifies through both words and actions the highest ideals of character, conduct, patriotism, and service. Recipients of this award uphold the mission of Girl Scouts, have held leadership positions in Girl Scouts and the community, and embody the Girl Scout Promise and Law in their everyday lives.

Jeremy Kienitz received the Art McLoughlin Award, which celebrates registered male adults with a consecutive contribution for two or more years in any capacity that supports Girl Scouts.

Lupita Renteria-Galvan and Jeff Knight received the Thanks Badge, which honors a registered adult Girl Scout whose ongoing commitment, leadership, and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission-delivery goals and priorities of the entire council or entire Girl Scout Movement.

Marsha Hill received the Thanks Badge II, which recognizes a previous Thanks Badge award recipient who has continued to provide exemplary service in a leadership role, resulting in a measurable impact that benefits the entire Girl Scout Movement.

Advertisement

Related