Girls’ golf competes against Arroyo Grande High 

Posted: 5:25 am, September 10, 2021

–This week our PRHS Girls’ Golf Team competed against Arroyo Grande High School. On Tuesday, the Bearcats hosted AG at The Paso Robles Golf Club. PRHS shot a 264 and was led by Malia Gaviola with a 49.

AG earned a victory shooting a 220. Thursday afternoon the bearcats traveled to Cypress Ridge. PRHS shot a 253 and was led by Kaci Wagner with a 46. AG earned the win shooting a 208.

Kevin LeClair
PRHS English/AVID Teacher
PRHS Varsity Golf Coach

