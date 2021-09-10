Girls’ golf competes against Arroyo Grande High

Arroyo Grande earned a victory shooting a 220

–This week our PRHS Girls’ Golf Team competed against Arroyo Grande High School. On Tuesday, the Bearcats hosted AG at The Paso Robles Golf Club. PRHS shot a 264 and was led by Malia Gaviola with a 49.

AG earned a victory shooting a 220. Thursday afternoon the bearcats traveled to Cypress Ridge. PRHS shot a 253 and was led by Kaci Wagner with a 46. AG earned the win shooting a 208.

Sent by

Kevin LeClair

PRHS English/AVID Teacher

PRHS Varsity Golf Coach

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related