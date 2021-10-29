Girls golf team travels to compete in CIF Regionals

Bearcats shot a team score of 542 which earned them 8th place out of 19 teams

– The Paso Robles High School Girls Golf Team traveled to Tulare on Tuesday to compete in CIF Regionals Division II and III.

The girls were challenged with a very wet course following Monday’s storm and playing in dense fog through the morning. The Bearcats shot a team score of 542 which earned them 8th place out of the 19 teams that were competing. Ceci Martinez led the Bearcats with a score of 100. She finished 18th overall out of 114 competitors.

