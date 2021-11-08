Girls varsity water polo team competes in division II Central Section CIF playoff game

Bearcats travel to Reedley to face Reedley High School

– On Saturday the Lady Bearcats traveled to Reedley to face Reedley High School in a division II Central Section CIF playoff game. Sophomore Sienna Lowry opened the scoring with a goal at the 5:52 mark of the first period. Reedley countered with three goals. Sienna Lowry added another goal ending the period 3 to 2 Reedley. In the second period Allison Hernandez added a goal to tie the game at 3. Reedley answered with four goals to take a 7 to 3 lead. Allison Hernandez scored at the :57 mark of the 2nd quarter where the half time score was 7 to 5 Reedley. In the 3rd quarter the Bearcats fell behind 8 to 5. In the fourth the Bearcats were down 5 to 8. The Bearcats were able to close the gap to 7 to 9 with a goal from Sophomore Tiffani Santoro. However, the Lady Bearcats were not able to match the Reedley Pirates score and lost the game with a final score of 10 to 7.

In the game senior goalie Kaitlyn Hebrard was unable to play. Sophomore Zoey Bixler replaced Hebrard and had an outstanding game. Zoey blocked two 5 meter penalty shots and made 10 saves overall in the game. Sienna Lowry and Allison Hernandez both scored 3 goals each and Tiffani Santoro added the remaining goal.

Overall the Lady Bearcats finished the 2021 season 15 and 13. They won one tournament, finished second in a tournament and had two third place finishes in tournaments this season.

–Duane McRoy, Girls Varsity Water Polo, Paso Robles High School

