Give the gift of life this holiday season 

–For the 34th year in a row, a life-changing tradition continues with the Gift of Life Blood Drive happening in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Santa Maria from Dec. 23 – 31, 2019.

The holiday season is traditionally a very challenging time to collect blood for many reasons including busy regular blood donors, holiday travels, plus the cold and flu season which prevents many donors from being healthy enough to donate. Yet, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

All participants will receive a $10 certificate towards lunch thanks to F. McLintocks Saloon and a $10 movie certificate through Vitalant’s Donor Rewards Store.

North County dates and locations:

Subway Atascadero will be on Dec. 24 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Bloodmobiles will be located at the Paso Robles WalMart on 180 Niblick Road from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the following dates: 26, 27, 28, & 31.

Requirements for donors:

Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old (16 and 17 need a signed Vitalant parental consent form available online at Vitalant.org), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo I.D. Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria. Please visit vitalant.org/Donate/Donate-Blood-Overview for more information.

For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL).

