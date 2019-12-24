Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 24, 2019
You are here: Home » Community » Give the gift of life this holiday season
  • Follow Us!

Give the gift of life this holiday season 

Posted: 5:00 am, December 24, 2019 by News Staff

–For the 34th year in a row, a life-changing tradition continues with the Gift of Life Blood Drive happening in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Santa Maria from Dec. 23 – 31, 2019.

The holiday season is traditionally a very challenging time to collect blood for many reasons including busy regular blood donors, holiday travels, plus the cold and flu season which prevents many donors from being healthy enough to donate. Yet, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

All participants will receive a $10 certificate towards lunch thanks to F. McLintocks Saloon and a $10 movie certificate through Vitalant’s Donor Rewards Store.

North County dates and locations:

  • Subway Atascadero will be on Dec. 24 from 12 – 4 p.m.
  • Bloodmobiles will be located at the Paso Robles WalMart on 180 Niblick Road from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the following dates: 26, 27, 28, & 31.

 

Requirements for donors:

Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old (16 and 17 need a signed Vitalant parental consent form available online at Vitalant.org), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo I.D. Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria. Please visit vitalant.org/Donate/Donate-Blood-Overview for more information.

For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL).

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.