Paso Robles News|Monday, November 30, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Giving Tuesday: List of local charities in need of donations
  • Follow Us!

Giving Tuesday: List of local charities in need of donations 

Posted: 2:16 pm, November 30, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce recently coordinated with local non-profits, service clubs, and faith communities to create a “Paso Gives” campaign as part of its #PasoStrong initiative.

Paso Robles optometrist Dr. Doug Major created a video to promote the idea of locals donating to local organizations for Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Giving Tuesday, which follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, was created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Click here to review a list of local charities to contribute to for Giving Tuesday.

Paso-Robles-charities-and-nonprofits

Image from the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce “Paso Gives” website.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.