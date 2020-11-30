Giving Tuesday: List of local charities in need of donations

–The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce recently coordinated with local non-profits, service clubs, and faith communities to create a “Paso Gives” campaign as part of its #PasoStrong initiative.

Paso Robles optometrist Dr. Doug Major created a video to promote the idea of locals donating to local organizations for Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Giving Tuesday, which follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday, was created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Click here to review a list of local charities to contribute to for Giving Tuesday.

