Glass company donates windows, work to local homeless shelter

Shelter sought to create a more welcoming, private, safe environment for residents, local business steps up

– The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Paso Robles has received a much-needed upgrade to its campus thanks to a community partner, A-1 Glass. A family-owned and operated business, A-1 Glass has been serving the Central Coast since 1992.

With an expanding campus and new community rooms and offices for housing goal planning, workforce training opportunities, individualized case management, and educational classes, ECHO wanted to create a more welcoming, private, and safe environment for its residents.

After feedback from staff and residents, ECHO called upon A-1 Glass for assistance, and the company not only answered the call but also donated the work to supply and install architectural window film in the offices and rooms. The film provides glare control with heat rejection, increases thermal comfort, and has a low visible light transmission for privacy. Owner Bryan Carroll even came out to do the work himself and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We decided to partner with ECHO because we are just so grateful for this community,” Carroll said. “ECHO has a widespread meaning behind their mission and it’s nice that they offer help to those wanting to do the work to get back into housing. Anything worth having is worth working for.”

ECHO President and CEO Wendy Lewis expressed gratitude for the upgrade and A-1 Glass’s support of the organization’s mission.

“We are grateful for this incredible gift and for A-1 Glass coming alongside us and supporting our mission and the people we serve,” Lewis said. “Our staff in Paso Robles are so excited to continue offering a better environment and services to those looking to transform their lives and get back into housing.”

Visit www.echoshelter.org to learn more about how you can support and give back.

For more information on A1 Glass and its services visit https://a1glasswindows.com/.

