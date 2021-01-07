Glenn Burdette CPA firm announces executive promotion

–Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, announced that Stephanie Hoobery has been promoted to the role of principal.

“Stephanie has consistently shown herself to be one of our top performers,” said Glenn Burdette Principal Morgen Houlis. “She works tirelessly, puts her clients first, and is always on the lookout for breaking tax developments that will benefit them.”

Hoobery was promoted from the role of senior tax manager. As a principal, she will play a more strategic role in the firm, helping drive Glenn Burdette into the next decade. Hoobery will serve as a leader within the company’s agriculture team as well as its estate gift and trust team. She will also continue her valued work in staff mentorship and development.

With offices located in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Paso Robles, Glenn Burdette is recognized as one of the region’s largest and most innovative CPA firms, and was ranked as one of the “Best Places to Work” in the 2021 Book of Lists published by the Pacific Coast Business Times. The company was formed in 1965, and in 2000, Glenn Burdette became the first CPA firm in California to be employee-owned.

Hoobery, who is a native of the Santa Maria Valley, began her public accounting career with Glenn Burdette as a new Cal Poly graduate in 2012.

“Stephanie has rapidly developed an expertise in the agricultural industry and her creativity and problem-solving skills are showcased day in and day out,” said Glenn Burdette President Daniel J. O’Hare.

He added that she is “never comfortable with the status quo, and always looking for creative, innovative ways to make a positive difference.”

“I am excited to become a principal at Glenn Burdette and I feel fortunate to have started my career here,” Hoobery said. “My colleagues have always supported me and provided me with the foundation to pave my own path. I look forward to this new role and the chance to contribute to the growth and success of Glenn Burdette for years to come.”

For more information, visit glennburdette.com.

