‘Glow-ga’ and Glow Dance party coming to centennial park

Family-friendly event offered Oct. 7

– Locals are invited to enjoy a vinyasa-style yoga class followed by a glow-in-the-dark dance party complete with a glow-in-the-dark photo area at the “Glow-ga” and Glow Dance party on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the Paso Robles Centennial Park Banquet Room.

Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed in neon clothing that glows in the black lights that illuminate the space.

Glow prop bags will be available to purchase from the instructor at class for $5 for a glow prop bag for a family of four or $2 for an individual glow prop bag. Children between the ages of 4 and 13 are welcome to join the class with their adults.

Guests should bring their own yoga mat. The instructor has mats available to borrow for $1.

Individuals should register for the class. rOther registration options include up to two family members for $32 or $60 for four family members.

Learn more and register here.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related