‘Glow-ga’ class offered at Centennial Park 

Glow in the dark yoga class happening Oct. 22

– The City of Paso Robles invites the public to join “glow-ga” in Centennial Park. The next class will be held in the grassy area in the Centennial Park courtyard near the main lobby on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The class is designed for ages four to adult. The cost to attend is $15 for an individual, $25 for a family of two, $50 for a family of four. Glow in the dark items available for purchase. This glow in the dark yoga experience allows participants to enjoy mindfulness and yoga practices to fun, upbeat music surrounded by glowing decorations to enhance the outdoor experience.

