Glow in the dark yoga class offered Dec. 20

– The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services Department and instructor Vanessa Orr will host a “Glowga,” a unique 30-minute family and friend-oriented Glow in the Dark Yoga class at Paso Robles Centennial Park. The session, featuring mindfulness and yoga practices set to lively music, will be illuminated with black lights and glowsticks to amplify the overall experience.

Following the yoga session, participants are invited to roll up their mats and partake in a lively glow dance party. An additional highlight of the event is a dedicated photo booth area, available by donation, where attendees can capture memories with instant printable photos.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable white and/or neon stretchy clothes to fully embrace the glowing atmosphere. Children aged four and above are welcome to join the class alongside their adult counterparts.

For added flair, glow prop bags will be available for purchase from the instructor at the event. The cost is $5 for a glow prop bag for a family of four or $3 for an individual glow prop bag, with Venmo payments and cash accepted.

Participants are required to bring their own yoga mats; however, mats are available for rental at a fee of $1. The photo booth donation is payable directly at the event to the photographer.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, providing ample time for participants to settle in and prepare for the unique Glowga experience.

Registration options are diverse, catering to various group sizes:

$60 for up to 4 family members

$32 for up to 2 family members

$18 for individual participants

Registration links are provided below:

