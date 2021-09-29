Fundraiser created for local shooting victim’s medical and recovery expenses

$4,910 raised as of Wednesday morning

– A GoFundMe account has been created for the victim of a recent shooting in Paso Robles. As of Wednesday morning, $4,910 had been raised for his recovery and medical expenses. The goal is set at $10,000.

The Gofundme description reads as follows:

First, we would like to thank our Law Enforcement and First Responders for the teamwork they had on this case and for the efforts they made to apprehend the suspect that was involved in this horrendous crime. If it was not for each one of you, Justin would not be alive today. We would also like to thank each one of you that has reached out asking about Justin. It means a lot to the family that we have a community that cares about one another the way we do. As many of you know, on Sunday afternoon, our family received the horrific news that Justin was shot in the head by a 20-year-old male who fled the scene. Justin was rushed to Sierra Vista Hospital where he had emergency surgery. By the grace of God, Justin is alive, but we will not know more on his condition until later. The Physicians have Justin sedated and they are waiting for the swelling to go down so they can give us a better understanding of the prognosis. Right now, we arereaching out to our friends and community to kindly ask for your assistance in a donation so that our family can help pay for Justin’s up and coming unexpected medical expenses and future therapy that may be ahead.

Again, we appreciate all the support, prayers and assistance.

Click here to donate.

Related stories:

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related