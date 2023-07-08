GoFundMe launched for Atascadero business owner diagnosed with cancer

Former Marine Paul Say co-owns Malibu Brew with his wife Lakhena

– A GoFundMe has been launched for a local business owner diagnosed with cancer. Organizer Katie Hoium wrote the following:

Many of you are familiar with Malibu Brew, the coffee and ice cream shop in Atascadero which is owned by Paul and Lakhena Say. Health issues have changed in their life. As you know, they have been part of the community for many years and have always support downtown events and local groups and organizations. They watched the children of Atascadero move from middle school to high school and then work or college. Many come back to town and make sure they stop by Malibu Brew to reminisce and share their latest adventures. They are always met with interest!

Paul, who is a Marine veteran has been diagnosed with cancer. We expect the best for the future but this time will be financially difficult. Lakhena is working to run the business. Be aware, Paul’s health needs may require the shop to be closed when we expect it to be open. Notice of attempted hours will be posted. Please be understanding. Also, please continue to check.

Yes, if you are in the mood for coffee, tea, a bagel, a smoothie, some ice cream, or any other treat, please stop by Malibu Brew and buy something to help out this family-owned business. Be patient…they may have some folks helping out who don’t have the same years of experience that Paul, Lakhena, David, or Alicia hold.

Currently, the family is attempting to open Malibu Brew M-F 6:30 a.m. to noon and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Occasionally a closure will pop up due to a doctor’s appointment or other need (like the power goes out at their home!). Thank you again for your understanding.

As of Saturday morning, the fundraiser had brought in a little over $11,000 of a $50,000 goal. Click here to donate.

