GoFundMe launched for student who died from apparent brain aneurysm

– A memorial GoFundMe page has been started for Sofia Padoan, a Cal Poly student who died of an apparent brain aneurysm on Feb. 23. The fundraiser was created to cover memorial costs, as well as create a scholarship in her memory.

The GoFundMe page reads:

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of our beloved Sofia Padoan. Sofia brought so much joy, love, and light into our lives and her passing has left a profound void that words cannot express.

Seba, Nicole, Stefano and Giulia were so grateful that an event for Giulia’s sorority brought the whole family together in San Luis Obispo. Shortly after returning from a family dinner, Sofia collapsed from a brain aneurysm. The family was with her in her final hours.

Sofia was a third-year student at California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. She majored in nutrition and minored in Italian studies (of course). She planned to pursue a career in nursing. Sofia was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and a member of many clubs on campus. She loved so many things, music, the beach, sharks, crocheting, Lacrosse, beautiful Murano and so much more.

Sofia touched all of us and we are all better for having known her. Hearing from so many that loved Sofia, we wrote down the many phrases and adjectives that people used to describe her. Beautiful, vibrant, ferocious leader, sassy in the best way, an unstoppable force, compassionate, fierce, guardian angel, determined, kind, generous, organized, fashionista, charismatic, driven, radiated happiness, grace, a shining light.

In the wake of this profound loss, we invite you to join us in establishing a memorial fund in Sofia’s honor. This fund will serve as a lasting tribute to her memory, ensuring that she is remembered for the vibrant spirit, kindness, and love she shared with all who were fortunate enough to know her. We aim to honor Sofia’s legacy supporting the causes that were dear to her heart. Additionally, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden on the family during this challenging time. Your generosity will ensure that Sofia’s memory lives on, not only in our hearts but also in the positive change her legacy continues to inspire.

If you would like to see the many beautiful comments from her sorority sisters, friends and community, or share a memory of your own, the Padoans are following this Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3zWYeUuNL9/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Thank you for your support and please continue to lift the Padoan family in your prayers.

As of Wednesday morning, $44,112 had been raised, surpassing the $20,000 goal.

