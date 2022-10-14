Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 22

Admission is free and includes demonstrations, seminars, honey tastings, yoga, and more

– People who enjoy collectibles, crafts, and garden art as well as all things Honey and Pumpkin are invited to the Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Downtown City Park, Paso Robles (11th and Spring Streets). Admission is free to the public.

More than 70 vendors located throughout the park will offer honey, garden art, handmade jewelry, birdhouses, antique glassware, and more. Attendees can hunt for treasures with the holidays just around the corner and will enjoy free honey samples.

Festival admission is free and features free yoga, honey information, a demonstration hive, seminars, the Optimist Club Spelling Bee, and a pumpkin pie-eating contest.

Vendor spaces are still available at $75 for a 15-foot by 15-foot space.

The event is presented by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. For more information or vendor space, call (805) 238-4103 or pasoroblesdowntown.org.

