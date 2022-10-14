Paso Robles News|Friday, October 14, 2022
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 22
  • Follow Us!

Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 22 

Posted: 7:40 am, October 14, 2022 by News Staff
Golden Oak Honey Festival

A live beehive on display behind glass at the festival.

Admission is free and includes demonstrations, seminars, honey tastings, yoga, and more

– People who enjoy collectibles, crafts, and garden art as well as all things Honey and Pumpkin are invited to the Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Downtown City Park, Paso Robles (11th and Spring Streets). Admission is free to the public.

More than 70 vendors located throughout the park will offer honey, garden art, handmade jewelry, birdhouses, antique glassware, and more. Attendees can hunt for treasures with the holidays just around the corner and will enjoy free honey samples.

Festival admission is free and features free yoga, honey information, a demonstration hive, seminars, the Optimist Club Spelling Bee, and a pumpkin pie-eating contest.

Vendor spaces are still available at $75 for a 15-foot by 15-foot space.

The event is presented by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. For more information or vendor space, call (805) 238-4103 or pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.