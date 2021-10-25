Goodwill holding ‘Orange Tag’ sale for Halloween shoppers

Halloween shoppers can save 50-percent

– Goodwill Central Coast stores are holding an “Orange Tag” sale from now until Oct. 31; Halloween shoppers can save 50-percent. With 14 stores throughout the region, including a Paso Robles location at 1020 Park St., GCC is a “one-stop shop to find new and used items to complete a Halloween at prices that won’t terrify you.”

Shoppers at all GCC stores (excluding outlets) will find 50-percent off on items for Halloween costumes and decorations. Just look for the Orange Tag and the discount will be honored at the register.

About Goodwill Central Coast

Goodwill Central Coast, a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, began in 1928 in the city of Santa Cruz and today has expanded into three counties: Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo. Goodwill Central Coast now employs more than 600 people, including employment training professionals, sales personnel, donation center attendants, warehouse and distribution workers, and administrators. Its programs strengthen communities by improving job growth, the lives of individuals and families, and the health of our environment. Each year Goodwill assists more than 9,000 job seekers get back to work and reclaim financial and personal independence.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related