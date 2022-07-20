Goodwill, radio station to deliver new stuffed backpacks to students

– In line with its mission to “build lives, families, and communities through employment opportunities,” Goodwill Central Coast will aim to help remove obstacles to quality education through a school-supplies giveaway program.

With five locations in San Luis Obispo County, Goodwill Central Coast has become a popular back-to-school headquarters for everything from clothing and book bags to school supplies. To take it a step further, Goodwill will give away 50 new backpacks filled with school supplies — including pencils, erasers, rulers, notebooks, a shirt, and much more — to deserving students about to begin the 2022-’23 school year.

Furthermore, San Luis Obispo radio station Wild 106.1 will hold a three-week promotion from July 15-Aug. 10, rewarding one deserving elementary school with 100 filled backpacks from Goodwill. Wild 106.1 will reach out to its listeners for two weeks, asking them to nominate a school in SLO that deserves and needs the backpacks. The Top 10 schools will be featured on the station’s website and listeners will be asked to vote for the most deserving one.

The winning school will be announced on air the following week, and Goodwill will present the backpacks on the front steps of the winning school.

To nominate a school for this promotion, go to www.wild1061.com.

Goodwill Central Coast has five locations in San Luis Obispo County, including Atascadero, Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and two stores in San Luis Obispo, including an outlet store. Goodwill store and Donation Center hours vary by location.

Visit the Find a Store page at www.ccgoodwill.org/shop/find-a-store for current hours of operation. Most store hours are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily, unless noted. You can also shop online from home at shopgoodwill.com/CentralCoast.

