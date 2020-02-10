Gov. Mike Huckabee to speak in SLO to group calling for a new California

–An organization called “New California State” announced this week that former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, will be a keynote speaker at its convention being held in San Luis Obispo Feb. 28-29, 2020.

Huckabee, a former US presidential candidate, is now a TV host on TBN and a Fox News contributor. Huckabee was the 44th Governor of Arkansas from 1996 until 2007. He is a New York Times bestselling author of 12 books, and a frequent speaker for corporate, civic, and non-profit groups around the world.

Other keynote speakers include attorney Kris Anne Hall, a constitutional specialist and Tea Party activist, Adam Housely, former Fox News correspondent for 17 years, and Paul Preston, a founder of the New California movement.

The two-day convention will be held at the Madonna Inn Expo. Ticket price includes a filet mignon dinner on Friday night, breakfast and lunch on Saturday.

The New California State movement is calling for a 51st US state to be created within California, using the precedent set West Virginia was created in 1861.

From the organizers: “Our state government has become unconstitutional. Mass corruption has infiltrated it in every area, including the use of voter fraud to ensure continued power. Every election has the same result – you can’t vote them out! Although there is a supposed effort to clean up our voter rolls, the state government continues its attempt to make it legal for illegal immigrants to vote. There is another way to fight against this corruption – a constitutional solution to an unconstitutional state government. The New California State movement is creating the 51st state of the United States … New California will restore a Constitutional state government controlled by you, the citizens of the United States living in rural California.”

