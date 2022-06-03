Governor appoints Valerie Davis to medical director at Atascadero State Hospital

Davis has been acting medical director since 2022

– Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that Valerie Davis, 38, of Arroyo Grande, has been appointed medical director at Atascadero State Hospital, where she has been acting medical director since 2022, a psychiatrist since 2016, and Department of Psychiatry chair from 2021 to 2022.

Davis has been a psychiatrist and the Chief Executive Officer at Valerie Davis MD PC since 2014. She was a psychiatrist at South Coast Psychiatry from 2014 to 2016. Davis was a psychiatrist at Telecare STEPS from 2014 to 2015. She was a resident physician at the University of California Los Angeles from 2010 to 2014. Davis is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha – Delta Chapter and the American Psychiatric Association. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $400,728. Davis is a Democrat.

