Governor appoints Valerie Davis to medical director at Atascadero State Hospital 

Posted: 12:30 pm, June 3, 2022 by News Staff

Atascadero state hospital

Davis has been acting medical director since 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that Valerie Davis, 38, of Arroyo Grande, has been appointed medical director at Atascadero State Hospital, where she has been acting medical director since 2022, a psychiatrist since 2016, and Department of Psychiatry chair from 2021 to 2022.

Davis has been a psychiatrist and the Chief Executive Officer at Valerie Davis MD PC since 2014. She was a psychiatrist at South Coast Psychiatry from 2014 to 2016. Davis was a psychiatrist at Telecare STEPS from 2014 to 2015. She was a resident physician at the University of California Los Angeles from 2010 to 2014. Davis is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha – Delta Chapter and the American Psychiatric Association. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $400,728.  Davis is a Democrat.

