Governor declares state of emergency in Monterey and SLO county due to storms 

–On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Monterey and San Luis Obispo due to winter storms this week that have threatened to cause mud and debris flows, forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and damaged critical infrastructure, including washing out a portion of Highway 1.

The emergency proclamation directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments.

The proclamation orders that:

All agencies of the state government are to utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. Also, to protect their safety, all residents are to obey the direction of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.

The governor’s Office of Emergency Services shall provide assistance to local governments, if appropriate, under the authority of the California Disaster Assistance Act, Government Code section 8680 et seq., and California Code of Regulations, Title 19, section 2900 et seq.

The California Department of Transportation shall formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, United States Code, Title 23, section 125, in order to obtain federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction.

The full text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.

