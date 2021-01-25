Report: Governor expected to lift stay-at-home orders across the state

–A letter sent to members of the California Restaurant Association says that stay-at-home orders will soon be lifted in all regions of the state. Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are expected to give an update on Monday and provide further information.

Hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases have been falling in California, according to a report by NBC Los Angeles, and health officials are growing “more optimistic that the worst of the latest surge is over.”

Read more on NBC Los Angeles.

