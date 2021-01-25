Paso Robles News|Monday, January 25, 2021
Report: Governor expected to lift stay-at-home orders across the state 

Posted: 7:03 am, January 25, 2021 by News Staff

Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order –A letter sent to members of the California Restaurant Association says that stay-at-home orders will soon be lifted in all regions of the state. Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are expected to give an update on Monday and provide further information.

Hospitalizations and newly confirmed cases have been falling in California, according to a report by NBC Los Angeles, and health officials are growing “more optimistic that the worst of the latest surge is over.”

