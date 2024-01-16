Governor issues statement on court ruling obstructing encampment clearing

– California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent ruling in the case of Coalition on Homelessness v. San Francisco. The court ruling obstructs efforts to clear homeless encampments.

Governor Newsom issued the following statement, expressing concern about the implications of the decision:

“This latest action by the court will only create further delays and confusion as we work to address homelessness. It offers a troubling invitation to continued litigation that will hamper efforts to address encampments and provide people with the resources they need.

“This ruling reinforces the need for the United States Supreme Court to provide clarity in this space by granting review in the Grants Pass case when it considers this matter later this month, as explained in the amicus brief filed by my office.”

Background

The Coalition on Homelessness v. San Francisco case involves a lawsuit brought by the Coalition on Homelessness against the city and county of San Francisco. The lawsuit aims to stop the enforcement of state and local laws that prohibit homeless individuals from sleeping, lying, or sitting in public spaces when they have no realistic alternative. The coalition argues that San Francisco’s policies criminalize these activities despite the city’s failure to provide adequate shelter, thus violating the rights of homeless individuals. The case addresses the issue of the city’s obligation to provide realistic alternatives to public sleeping for homeless individuals.

This legal action is part of the Coalition on Homelessness’ ongoing efforts to advocate for the rights of homeless individuals and challenge policies that negatively impact them.

