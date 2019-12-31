Governor Newsom announces rewards for two unsolved crimes

–Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week two $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of two unsolved murders in Sacramento and Fresno.

These are part of the Governor’s crime tip reward program under Penal Code § 1547. The law allows the Governor to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators for certain unsolved crimes, and up to $100,000 for certain crimes against first responders or for arson upon a place of worship. Additionally, the Governor may issue the reward only upon a recommendation from law enforcement officials.

The first case is that of Anthony Barajas from Sacramento. On the morning of June 28, 2015, Barajas, 20, was in his car in the parking lot of Home Depot on Meadowview Road following a short trip to the store with his younger brother when he was shot in the chest by a passing car. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators obtained what they believe to be possible surveillance footage of the unidentified suspect vehicle but have exhausted all existing leads. Mr. Barajas had no prior criminal history and no motive for his shooting has been identified. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department, Office of Investigations at (916) 808-0650.

Additionally, a $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the murder of Sarah Roberts. On New Year’s Eve 2011, Roberts, 26, was shot as she walked away from a party in Central Fresno. The mother of two young children was shot while she was on the phone and waiting outside near a party she was attending. Ms. Roberts was found unconscious by her brother and taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Investigators do not believe Ms. Roberts was an intended victim and think she may have been caught in the exchange of rival gang gunfire. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lt. Mark Hudson at the Fresno Police Department at (559) 259-2909.

For more information on the Governor’s Reward Program, click here.

