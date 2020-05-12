Governor Newsom extends some deadlines impacted by COVID-19

-Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday, May 8 that extends some critical deadlines that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order extends deadlines for certification requirements for public school project inspectors who previously passed an initial evaluation, as well as Certified Access Specialists who ensure compliance with disability access in properties and businesses. The order also gives the State Fire Marshal 60 days to publish lists of building materials requirements and registration renewals for flame-retardant fabrics and applications.

Additionally, the order extends for 60 days the expiration dates for notaries public whose commissions are set to expire. The order also makes it clear that notaries public can use an expired Department of Motor Vehicle driver’s license or identification card to confirm identification, consistent with prior action that extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Also, the order enhances public safety by allowing retired peace officers to temporarily be reemployed for up to a year if they left the agency in good standing. It also authorizes remote reporting under the Sex Offender Registration Act consistent with state public health guidance. This will help facilitate reporting that otherwise may not be occurring or not occurring in a manner that protects law enforcement personnel and registrants.

Finally, the order extends by 60 days certain procedural deadlines of the Department of Industrial Relations, including the deadline for workers to file wage claims with the Labor Commissioner; the deadline for employers to appeal Cal/OSHA citations; and the deadline for Workers’ Compensation Administrative Law Judges to issue decisions.

Learn more about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts here.

Visit covid19.ca.gov for critical steps Californians can take to stay healthy, and resources available to those impacted by the outbreak.

