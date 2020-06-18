Governor Newsom praises U.S. Supreme Court’s DACA Ruling

–Governor Gavin Newsom today released the following statement today regarding the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Today’s decision is an important victory, for now, for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers — including over 200,000 Californians — who contribute deeply to their communities each day. They are our neighbors, our coworkers and our friends, and in California, we will continue to have their backs.

“We need a permanent solution for undocumented Californians and acknowledge that a pathway to citizenship is not enough. This moment reminds us we are confronting the systemic injustice and racism that exists within our nation and institutions. We will fight for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect.”

