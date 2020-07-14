Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Governor orders multiple sectors to close indoor operations 

Posted: 5:04 pm, July 13, 2020 by News Staff

–As announced by Governor Gavin Newsom Monday at noon, effective immediatelyJuly 13, , 2020, all counties in California must close indoor operations in these sectors:

  • Dine-in restaurants
  • Wineries and tasting rooms
  • Movie theaters
  • Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, and arcades)
  • Zoos and museums
  • Cardrooms

 

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

San Luis Obispo County has been added to the state’s monitoring list. Following three days on the monitoring list, it is expected that the State will order us to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

  • Fitness centers
  • Worship services
  • Protests
  • Offices for non-essential sectors
  • Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing, and tattoo parlors
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Malls

 

For further information and guidance, please go to www.covid19.ca.gov, www.emergencyslo.org, or call the SLO County helpline at 805.543.2444.



