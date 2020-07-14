Governor orders multiple sectors to close indoor operations

–As announced by Governor Gavin Newsom Monday at noon, effective immediatelyJuly 13, , 2020, all counties in California must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

San Luis Obispo County has been added to the state’s monitoring list. Following three days on the monitoring list, it is expected that the State will order us to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing, and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls

For further information and guidance, please go to www.covid19.ca.gov, www.emergencyslo.org, or call the SLO County helpline at 805.543.2444.

