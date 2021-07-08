Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 8, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Governor Newsom will be in SLO to discuss state’s response to drought
  • Follow Us!

Governor Newsom will be in SLO to discuss state’s response to drought 

Posted: 7:08 am, July 8, 2021 by News Staff

drought california

Press conference will live stream at 11:30 a.m.

–Amid deepening drought and record-breaking temperatures across the west, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to San Luis Obispo County today to discuss the state’s emergency response, preparations for a potential third dry year and proposed investments to address immediate needs and build long-term water resilience.

The governor will be holding a press conference at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

This press conference is also available to TV stations to air.

Gov. Newsom speaking to local media at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo at an earlier visit to the county.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.