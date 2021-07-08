Governor Newsom will be in SLO to discuss state’s response to drought

Press conference will live stream at 11:30 a.m.

–Amid deepening drought and record-breaking temperatures across the west, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to San Luis Obispo County today to discuss the state’s emergency response, preparations for a potential third dry year and proposed investments to address immediate needs and build long-term water resilience.

The governor will be holding a press conference at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

This press conference is also available to TV stations to air.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email