Grab-and-go service for children available at the Paso Robles Library Study Center 

Posted: 2:30 am, October 2, 2020 by News Staff

Facility reopens for once-per-week transactional service

–The Paso Robles City Library has announced the reopening of the Library Study Center for children’s “grab-and-go” service beginning Oct. 7, 2020. Located at 3600 Oak St., Ste. #101, the Study Center will be open on Wednesdays from 12:30-2:30 p.m. to assist children with quick, in-and-out transactions: browsing the collection, requesting items, checking items out, and returning them.

Last April, in response to the pandemic, the Study Center’s Wi-Fi reception was expanded in the vicinity of 36th and Oak streets. Wi-Fi connectivity is available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. To connect to the Wi-Fi, log into the library’s secured network:

  • Network: LibraryWiFi
  • Password: 2020wifi

Whether from outside or from parked vehicles, Wi-Fi users are reminded to practice safe physical distancing at all times. For more information on Grab-and-Go Service for children at the Study Center, call (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the main Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.



