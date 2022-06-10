Graduations, promotions begin in Paso Robles

Local students, families celebrating next steps of education

– Promotion exercises at Flamson and Lewis middle schools kicked off graduation weekend in Paso Robles. Flamson eighth-graders were promoted at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Lewis eight-graders went through Promotion at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Paso Robles School Board President Chris Arend says it’s a big step to go from middle school to high school. He says all the smiling faces at the promotion and commencement exercises make being on the school board worthwhile

After the Promotion Ceremony at Lewis Middle School, many students posed for photos with the promotion banner.

At War Memorial Stadium Thursday night, Liberty and Independence High School Seniors received their diplomas.

Friday night, Paso Robles High School seniors will receive their diplomas. That ceremony was pushed back from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to allow the heat to dissipate.

Advertisement