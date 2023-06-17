Grand jury investigates operations of county clerk-recorder’s office

Jury finds clerk-recorder, staff have been ‘conscientious, diligent, and professional’

– Prompted by the omission of two candidate statements in some voter information guides and an error in the ballot wording for a school district measure, the 2022-23 San Luis Obispo County Civil Grand Jury investigated the operational performance of the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office in preparing printed election materials for the 2022 General Election.

The jury found that the clerk-recorder’s office took immediate action to identify the source of the errors and instituted corrective actions to prevent similar mistakes in future elections.

The jury also sought to identify factors that present challenges to the clerk-recorder’s office in its performance of functions vital to election accuracy and integrity.

Overall, the jury found that the clerk-recorder and staff have been “conscientious, diligent, and professional in the conduct of their election-related duties, even in the face of challenging conditions.”

Click here to view the full report.

Transcripts of all grand jury reports are at https://www.slo.courts.ca.gov/general-information/jury-service/grand-jury. This website also provides information on how to apply to become a grand juror. It also has the citizen complaint form for use by the public to submit complaints to the grand jury regarding county issues.

