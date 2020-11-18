Grand jury releases report blaming school district’s financial problems on poor leadership

–The County Grand Jury has released a report titled, “Paso Robles School District: A Cautionary Tale” where they say poor leadership and management resulted in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s financial crisis.

This report looks at “failures in leadership and management that precipitated the recent crisis,” and provides a “detailed illustration of how a school district can inadvertently fail its students and the community it serves.”

This is a three-part report examining Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. The trilogy of reports, “School District Leadership,” “District Reserve Management” and “The Aquatic Complex,” is intended to highlight how people, systems, and institutions fell short in their obligations to their citizens.

The full transcript of the reports is at https://www.slo.courts.ca.gov/gi/jury-grandjury.htm This website also provides information on how to apply to become a grand juror. It also has the “Grand Jury Citizen Complaint Form” available for the public to submit complaints regarding county issues to the grand jury.

The school district says that they are “Heeding the caution,” and note that the new administration and current board have addressed these issues in the last two years, and the board and administration will continue to develop improved policies and practices.

The current school board will be reviewing the findings and providing any additional background to assist the district with its response to those findings, and with insight on additional reforms based on the recommendations.

